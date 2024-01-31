Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 155,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,437. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

