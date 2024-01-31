Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,992,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

