Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,949 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $197,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

