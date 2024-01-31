German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $216,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chevron Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
