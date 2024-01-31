CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.600-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500- EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 1,903,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

