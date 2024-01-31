Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.960-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.5 %

LULU traded down $16.67 on Wednesday, reaching $464.73. The company had a trading volume of 725,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,974. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.