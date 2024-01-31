Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.786-8.244 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Polaris also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$7.79-8.24 EPS.

PII stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 397,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

