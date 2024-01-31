A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.150 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. 324,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 15.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.