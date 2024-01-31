Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,476. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

