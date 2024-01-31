Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 34,628 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 17,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,008. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $713.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

