Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.09. The company had a trading volume of 219,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $174.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

