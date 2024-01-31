Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.99. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $244.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.