Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stake Lowered by Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises approximately 18.0% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 2.57% of Ceridian HCM worth $271,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Insider Activity

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. 368,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,315.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

