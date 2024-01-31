Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,474,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,108,250. The stock has a market cap of $603.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average is $241.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.