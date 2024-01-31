Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $6.08 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 302,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,629,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 889,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,682,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Several research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

