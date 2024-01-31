Motco Sells 7,627 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Motco decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,050,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. 322,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

