Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.36. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 15,973 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $595.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

