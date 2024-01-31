Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.23. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 3,063,992 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BITF. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $768.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

