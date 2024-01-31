China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.