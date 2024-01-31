Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Down to $34.31

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $33.07. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 2,226,966 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

