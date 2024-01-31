Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.87 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 130.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.4 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,358. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

