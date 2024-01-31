Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $90.00 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.