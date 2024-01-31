Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $90.00 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49.
Brenntag Company Profile
