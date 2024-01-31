Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Fabrinet accounts for about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $520,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2,823.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.66. 156,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,900. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $220.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

