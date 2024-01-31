bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,071.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:BMXMF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 61. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

