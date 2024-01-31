AWM Capital LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AWM Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 733,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,615. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

