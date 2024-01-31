Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. 2,353,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

