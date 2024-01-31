Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228,526 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products comprises 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Mueller Water Products worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after buying an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

