AWM Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IUSV stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 185,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,798. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $85.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.