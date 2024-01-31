Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $36.81

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $34.99. Atlanticus shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Atlanticus Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $510.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

