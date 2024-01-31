Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,927,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

Shares of BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.