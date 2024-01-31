Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $55.59

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.59, but opened at $53.39. Comerica shares last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 554,586 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

