Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $67.64

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.64, but opened at $69.78. Immunocore shares last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 261,832 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

