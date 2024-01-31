Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $72.80

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.80, but opened at $70.05. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 1,599 shares.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $559.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

