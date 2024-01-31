Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $282.29, but opened at $260.10. Group 1 Automotive shares last traded at $260.19, with a volume of 75,208 shares traded.

The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.15.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

