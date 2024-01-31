Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down to $66.78

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.78, but opened at $60.20. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 456,711 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

