Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.29. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 7,645 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $499.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,543,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

