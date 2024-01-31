Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $9.81. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 2,358,623 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,062,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.



Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

