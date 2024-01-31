Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,899,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS BYRG traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 4,154,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,441,365. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Featured Articles

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

