Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.
Canfor Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Canfor stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 2,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,037. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.
About Canfor
