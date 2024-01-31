Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Canfor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Canfor stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 2,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,037. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

