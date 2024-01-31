Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $51.46

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.46, but opened at $48.82. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 37,218 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $553 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

