Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Gap Down to $48.71

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.71, but opened at $46.50. Bank OZK shares last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 386,337 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Bank OZK Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

