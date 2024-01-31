Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $1,301.93 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016339 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,400.14 or 1.00060128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00189891 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,669,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,669,996.26 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64913401 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $862.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

