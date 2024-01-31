Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $25,734.40 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016339 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,400.14 or 1.00060128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00189891 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00172399 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28,066.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.