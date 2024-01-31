AWM Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 91,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IVW stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 925,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,994. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $79.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.