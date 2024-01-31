AWM Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 91,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
IVW stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 925,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,994. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $79.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
