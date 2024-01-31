AWM Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB remained flat at $49.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,021,873 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

