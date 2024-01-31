Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 185,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,494. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

