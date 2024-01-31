Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Purchased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 8.31% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. 6,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

