AWM Capital LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. 107,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,913. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

