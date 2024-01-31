First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,664 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 240,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.