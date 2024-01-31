Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,113 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 452.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 568,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 465,419 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 754,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,151,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 35,327 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,396,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,569,703. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

